A Nigerian man has shared what he believes are the biggest reasons many visa applications get refused despite multiple attempts

The content creator argued that many applicants focus on the wrong documents while overlooking the factors he says visa officers pay the closest attention to

According to him, understanding these overlooked areas could greatly improve an applicant's chances of getting approved

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations online after sharing his opinion on why many people repeatedly experience visa refusals.

He said many applicants wrongly believe that having a large bank balance or complete travel documents is enough to secure visa approval.

Man explains key factor visa officers consider during application review. Photo credit: @jibrils_life/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man explains why many visa applications get refused

According to the man identified on TikTok as @jibrils_life, while documents such as hotel reservations, school admission letters, flight bookings and invitation letters are important, they are not the only factors considered during the application process.

He claimed that one of the key areas visa officers pay close attention to is the consistency of an applicant's bank statement, particularly the pattern of inflows and outflows rather than the account balance alone.

The TikTok creator added that this, in his opinion, explains why some people with millions of naira in their accounts still have their visa applications refused.

He also stressed the importance of proving strong ties to one's home country, saying visa officers want to be satisfied that applicants intend to return after their trip.

Sharing further advice, the content creator said applicants should focus on establishing convincing home ties, whether they are applying for study or visitor visas.

According to him, demonstrating clear reasons to return to one's home country is one of the most important aspects of a successful visa application.

He concluded by saying that applicants who successfully establish strong home ties would improve their chances of visa approval.

Expert advice on visa process goes viral. Photo credit: @jibrils_life/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"The thing the visa officer is trying to focus on is the consistency in your bank account statement. That's the inflow and the outflow. That's why you see people with a bank balance of 40 million naira and still get refused. The most important thing they focus on is the home tie. That's having something to your home country," he said.

Reactions as man advises visa applicants

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@el said:

"My Broda US visa officers don’t check bank statements. They just ask you."

@MercyHaven StylingStudio Kubwa said:

"Thank you for this."

@JUDE CHIBUZO GLOBAL LTD, OJOTO said:

"Please can I use globus bank for proof of funds."

@Maggy asked:

"How do you make the home ties strong?"

See the post below:

Man whose visa was rejected shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who is now a permanent resident of Canada recounted how he was rejected 12 times before his relocation to North America.

According to the young man, he paid an application fee of N45k each time he was rejected between 2018 and 2021, but did not give up.

Source: Legit.ng