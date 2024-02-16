Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido stirred a heated debate online after he expressed his astonishment at the lavish lifestyle of footballers

Legit.ng reported that the singer recently received a luxury Rolex watch from Dutch football sensation Memphis Depay

Following that, the DMW boss took to social media to think about the career path he had chosen

Nigerian singer and songwriter David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has shared a funny opinion about footballers' fortunes.

The DMW boss sparked a stir when he made reference to footballers' lavish lifestyles and compared it to his career.

The revelation came after he received a high-end Rolex timepiece as a gift from Dutch football sensation Memphis Depay for his 30th birthday.

The Grammy-nominated singer shared a moment of reflection and joked that he may have chosen the wrong profession.

"Footballers Dey enjoy ooooo … be like I chose wrong profession, bruhhhhhhh," Davido tweeted.

@Its_Yhettyqueen:

"It’s not too late o. Go and join Eyimba team."

@thisistolu:

"8 months injury, you fit no return idolo."

@shedrachTobi:

"You’re richer than any footballer on planet earth Davido."

@KlasickTheHost:

"Na Wizkid FC plenty pass for comment. Dem plenty pass 30BGs every time Baba drop tweet. Davido must be feeding a lot of these guys mehn!"

@Dhavidote:

"You’re a better player than Ronaldo in my book."

@LilMoGh:

"Imagine Davido nominated for Balon d’Or."

@oriadee__:

"U dey whine us ni who for dey give us hits songs back to back say na Wizkid yo yo yo I go dey stream GFB."

@princessluna237:

"Kylian Mbappe money making OBO question his life's choices. See levels."

Davido links up with Paul Pogba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a clip showing the moment Davido linked up with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

In the viral clip, both superstars exchanged pleasantries after sharing a warm hug.

In another report, Manchester United football club handed Davido one of their jerseys.

Man Utd shared a lovely picture of the DMW label boss posing with one of their jerseys with the iconic number 7 and the singer's name on it.

