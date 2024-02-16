Global site navigation

“Be Like I Chose Wrong Profession”: Davido Cries Out After Seeing the Money Footballers Make
by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido stirred a heated debate online after he expressed his astonishment at the lavish lifestyle of footballers
  • Legit.ng reported that the singer recently received a luxury Rolex watch from Dutch football sensation Memphis Depay
  • Following that, the DMW boss took to social media to think about the career path he had chosen

Nigerian singer and songwriter David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has shared a funny opinion about footballers' fortunes.

The DMW boss sparked a stir when he made reference to footballers' lavish lifestyles and compared it to his career.

Ronaldo, Davido, Messi
Davido reflects on football money. Credit: @crsitiano, @davido, @leomessi
Source: Instagram

The revelation came after he received a high-end Rolex timepiece as a gift from Dutch football sensation Memphis Depay for his 30th birthday.

The Grammy-nominated singer shared a moment of reflection and joked that he may have chosen the wrong profession.

"Footballers Dey enjoy ooooo … be like I chose wrong profession, bruhhhhhhh," Davido tweeted.

See his post below:

Reactions trail Davido's post 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Its_Yhettyqueen:

"It’s not too late o. Go and join Eyimba team."

@thisistolu:

"8 months injury, you fit no return idolo."

@shedrachTobi:

"You’re richer than any footballer on planet earth Davido."

@KlasickTheHost:

"Na Wizkid FC plenty pass for comment. Dem plenty pass 30BGs every time Baba drop tweet. Davido must be feeding a lot of these guys mehn!"

@Dhavidote:

"You’re a better player than Ronaldo in my book."

@LilMoGh:

"Imagine Davido nominated for Balon d’Or."

@oriadee__:

"U dey whine us ni who for dey give us hits songs back to back say na Wizkid yo yo yo I go dey stream GFB."

@princessluna237:

"Kylian Mbappe money making OBO question his life's choices. See levels."

Davido links up with Paul Pogba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a clip showing the moment Davido linked up with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

In the viral clip, both superstars exchanged pleasantries after sharing a warm hug.

In another report, Manchester United football club handed Davido one of their jerseys.

Man Utd shared a lovely picture of the DMW label boss posing with one of their jerseys with the iconic number 7 and the singer's name on it.

Source: Legit.ng

