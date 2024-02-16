“Be Like I Chose Wrong Profession”: Davido Cries Out After Seeing the Money Footballers Make
- Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido stirred a heated debate online after he expressed his astonishment at the lavish lifestyle of footballers
- Legit.ng reported that the singer recently received a luxury Rolex watch from Dutch football sensation Memphis Depay
- Following that, the DMW boss took to social media to think about the career path he had chosen
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nigerian singer and songwriter David Adeleke, best known as Davido, has shared a funny opinion about footballers' fortunes.
The DMW boss sparked a stir when he made reference to footballers' lavish lifestyles and compared it to his career.
The revelation came after he received a high-end Rolex timepiece as a gift from Dutch football sensation Memphis Depay for his 30th birthday.
The Grammy-nominated singer shared a moment of reflection and joked that he may have chosen the wrong profession.
"Footballers Dey enjoy ooooo … be like I chose wrong profession, bruhhhhhhh," Davido tweeted.
See his post below:
Reactions trail Davido's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@Its_Yhettyqueen:
"It’s not too late o. Go and join Eyimba team."
@thisistolu:
"8 months injury, you fit no return idolo."
@shedrachTobi:
"You’re richer than any footballer on planet earth Davido."
@KlasickTheHost:
"Na Wizkid FC plenty pass for comment. Dem plenty pass 30BGs every time Baba drop tweet. Davido must be feeding a lot of these guys mehn!"
@Dhavidote:
"You’re a better player than Ronaldo in my book."
@LilMoGh:
"Imagine Davido nominated for Balon d’Or."
@oriadee__:
"U dey whine us ni who for dey give us hits songs back to back say na Wizkid yo yo yo I go dey stream GFB."
@princessluna237:
"Kylian Mbappe money making OBO question his life's choices. See levels."
Davido links up with Paul Pogba
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a clip showing the moment Davido linked up with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
In the viral clip, both superstars exchanged pleasantries after sharing a warm hug.
In another report, Manchester United football club handed Davido one of their jerseys.
Man Utd shared a lovely picture of the DMW label boss posing with one of their jerseys with the iconic number 7 and the singer's name on it.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng