A video showing the moment Bishop David Oyedepo arrived at COZA church in Abuja has emerged online

The video showed how the popular cleric arrived in a car convoy, which included a Rolls-Royce

The video which was shared via COZA's YouTube page has caused a buzz on social media

Bishop Davido Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Worldwide was at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja during the week.

Oyedepo's visit to COZA coincided with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the church, led by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Bishop Oyedepo attends COZA's 25th anniversary. Credit: youtube/cozatv

A video showing the moment the respected cleric arrived at the church's vicinity was shared by COZATV via its YouTube page.

Expensive cars spotted as Oyedepo arrives at COZA

Oyedepo known for his white outfit, was spotted stepping down from a Rolls Royce amid other car convoys.

He was then led by Fatoyinbo and other clerics into the church, where he got a standing ovation from members who were excited to have him in their midst.

Watch the video showing Bishop Oyedepo's arrival at COZA below:

People react to video of Oyedepo at COZA

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Roodie77:

"Dss Dey guide pastor ,what happened to blood of Jesus?"

Selfmadeceleb3:

"A man who serve God deserves heaven on earth,he paid the price and made the sacrifices he deserves even more."

ibukun_salawu

"Even convoy get rolls Royce??? after politicians na pastor."

PJsola:

"Na today all of you Dey know that our God is frosh. If Devil drives Bentley, what do you expect out God to drive?"

Callmepadre_E:

"Jesus won’t be riding in an RR to go preach if he lived in or day. This is not what Jesus died for, what a shame."

