Ivorian player was seen celebrating his team’s AFCON triumph with a cake shaped like the trophy in a video

The video showed Kessie cutting the cake with joy, surrounded by people who cheered him on

He also shared a piece of the cake with a woman next to him, who savoured it with delight

Frank Kessie, the talented midfielder of AC Milan and Ivory Coast, had a sweet celebration after his team’s glorious AFCON victory.

He treated himself and his loved ones to a delicious cake that was designed to look like the coveted AFCON trophy.

He looked happy. Photo credit: Getty Image. For illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

A video of this joyful moment was shared on TikTok and quickly gained popularity among fans and admirers.

The video as shared by @infolifeporteous showed Kessie holding a knife and cutting the cake with a big smile on his face, while people cheered him on.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also showed his generosity and gratitude by offering a slice of the cake to a woman who was standing next to him, who accepted it with enthusiasm and appreciation.

The video captured the festive and jubilant mood of Kessie and his entourage, who had every reason to celebrate after Ivory Coast clinched their third AFCON title in a nail-biting final against Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Nwabali sends message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles defeat to the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 AFCON tournament has continued to trend.

A few hours after the loss, Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali shared his take on the match. The goalie, who shared emotional pictures depicting him crying, described their final match against Cote d'Ivoire as disappointing and frustrating.

He also issued an apology to Nigerians over the defeat.

Osimhen missing as CAF releases tournament team

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the team of the tournament for the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The football governing body announced the list via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @CAF_Online, on Wednesday, February 14.

The champions, Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire, had three players and the runner-up, Super Eagles of Nigeria, also had three players.

Source: Legit.ng