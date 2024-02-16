Famous Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck and football star Troost Ekong recently made headlines to the joy of fans

The two celebrities were spotted hanging out together in lovely photos posted on social media

Netizens shared their thoughts after Odumodu linked up with the Super Eagles star player and collected his jersey

Famous Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, recently met with Super Eagles star player Troost Ekong.

The music star linked up with the footballer shortly after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) games that led to a win for Ivory Coast.

Fans react as Odumodu Blvck links up with Eagles captain. Photos: @odumodublvck

Taking to his official Instagram page, Odumodu shared a series of photos of himself with Ekong, who was with his Super Eagles jersey.

The football star eventually gave his jersey to Odumodu, who seemed very grateful for the gesture, going by the photos of them hugging and shaking hands.

The music star then accompanied the post with a caption, praising Nigeria’s football team and encouraging them with his words. He wrote:

“SKIPPO SAY WE GO COME BACK NEXT YEAR. STRONGER. SALUTE TO EVERY PLAYER THAT REPRESENTED US. IT WAS MAGICAL.”

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck meets Troost Ekong

The photos of Odumodu with Ekong drew a series of interesting comments from fans. Read some of them below:

“Men of the year .”

“The next AFCON na in 3 years o .”

“Showing workings .”

“Commendable OGs.”

“ to the world ❤️.”

“Brother supporting Brother ❤️.”

“Industry Machinery .”

“More wins bro .”

“Badly player .”

“Captain with the vibes … .”

