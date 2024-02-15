Despite losing the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Nigeria still ranks higher in global football as compared to Ivory Coast

According to a new ranking released by FIFA, Nigeria moved 14 places to be ranked 28th globally

The ranking shows that Nigeria is ranked as the 3rd best team in Africa behind Morrocco and Senegal, with Ivory Coast being ranked 5th

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now ranked as the 3rd best team in Africa after the just concluded AFCON.

According to the new ranking released February 15 by the Federation of International Football (FIFA), Nigeria is currently ranked 28th in the world table.

Nigeria is placed 28th in the world and 3rd in Africa. Photo credit: Getty Images/Visionhaus and X/67kelechi.

In Africa, Morrocco is still ranked as the best team, with Senegal coming second and Nigeria placed in the 3rd position.

Ivory Coast, the country that won the AFCON, was ranked 5th in Africa behind Morrocco, Senegal, Nigeria, and Egypt.

Nigeria jumps 14 places in FIFA ranking

Nigeria ranking 28th in the world football table means the country jumped 14 places as it was previously ranked 42nd before the AFCON.

According to the new FIFA ranking, Nigeria scored 1522.26 points as against its previously held 1474.44 points.

Ivory Coast, on the other hand, moved 10 places to be ranked 39th in the world.

In the overall ranking, Argentina, France, England, Belgium and Brazil are the top five teams.

Soar Super Eagles made a post about the new ranking, and the post has attracted many reactions.

See the post below:

Reactions to new FIFA ranking

@dray4lyf_

"This is the way to go. Higher! Higher!! Even tho I’m still pained we didn’t win AFCON, I am still proud of the team. No one gave them a chance before the competition."

@kristinalbert91 commented:

"Congratulations. Can they start building towards 2025 AFCON?"

@emini_truth31 said:

"Best I’ve seen in recent years. Let’s go!"

@shedrachTobi said:

"The best national team in the world."

President rewards Nwabali, others

