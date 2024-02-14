A video of Super Eagles players, Victor Osimhen and Iwobi’s reactions upon their return to Nigeria has gone viral

Iwobi snubbed the journalist trying to interview him while Osimhen warned him to leave him alone

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who had different opinions about the incident

Super Eagles players, Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi have caused a frenzy online for snubbing a journalist.

A video recently emerged showcasing the arrival of the Nigerian Super Eagles players in Nigeria following their loss in the AFCON finals held in Ivory Coast.

Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi shun journalist Photo credit: @tori4town/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Iwobi and Osimhen snub journalist

In the viral video, the reactions of striker, Victor Osimhen and midfielder, Alexander Iwobi were captured.

Iwobi was first approached by the journalist who tried to get a comment from him but he ignored and walked away without uttering a word.

Shortly afterwards, the journalist sighted Osimhen and also rushed him with hopes of getting an interview.

He asked the footballer:

‘How does it feel to be back home?”

However, a visibly angry Osimhen bravely warned the journalist to leave him alone.

He said in vernacular:

“Make Una free me abeg.”

Reactions trail video of footballers ignoring press

Iwobi and Osimhen’s reactions have sparked lots of responses from netizens in the comments section.

@real_alexzy reacted:

“You guys forget that these ballers are human too.”

@faith_rukil said:

“Osimhen na the real typical edo boy make una free am.”

@sheegobillionz reacted:

“Who iwobi see wey make an run.”

@toscani_exclusivewears said:

“Oshimeh deserve Nigerians for anybody joor.”

@oflimaria_fashionschool said:

“Welcome home champs.”

@precy_luv_ commented:

“What kind of yeye question is "how does it feel to be back home"?”

@jellakrus commented:

"This journalist go cry for house. Embarassment choke."

@oasis_e.p.o said:

“Ehya I feel really sad for them.”

@luciousdarlington said:

“Osihmen self.”

@itzlinda_bae said:

“Lol free am.”

@amasdynesty reacted:

“Nobody send una play bet u guys should send ur brothers so they will do better nobody should call. My brother Alex again watin self 3 u all lack unity just one mistake Una wen turn Judas humans and devil almost same push the person into depression and sick justice 44 after death.”

@ammamita said:

"Osimhen don vex. That was insensitive question o."

@ahambuuchenna reacted:

“@victorosimhen9 E for energy. Good to see Iwobi ignore.”

@oluwatomisnomotolani said:

“Alex looks so cute and gentle.”

@sammurda said:

"Which one be how does it feel to be back home. Yeye people go just carry Mike anyhow."

Video of Osimhen showing off dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Victor Osimhen dancing and having fun after Nigeria’s AFCON match against Cameroon has gained attention on TikTok. The young striker, who is a role model for many Nigerians, had been working hard in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The video showed Osimhen’s joy and excitement days after Nigeria’s thrilling win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. TikTok Osimhen, who plays for Napoli in Italy, is one of the most promising talents in African football.

He has scored many goals for Nigeria and has also attracted interest from some of the top clubs in Europe. He is known for his speed, strength, and finishing skills.

Source: Legit.ng