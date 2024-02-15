Regina Daniels was happy to see that her former boyfriend Somadina Adinma had become a father to a cute baby

The actor posted the picture to the boy while he was celebrating his birthday and the actress noticed it

She commented by wishing the baby a happy birthday and she said that their baby had been revealed finally

Nollywood actress and politician's wife, Regina Daniels is happy that her former lover and boyfriend, Somdina Adinma has matured into fatherhood and welcomed a cute-looking baby boy.

The actor who celebrated hitting 1000 streaks on Snapchat had posted a lovely image of his handsome son on social media. The boy was marking his birthday and his father celebrated him with a photo collage and wrote, "Happy first birthday my first sunshine".

Reacting to the post, the mother of two also wished the baby a happy birthday.

Regina Daniels reacts after former lover posted his first child. Photo credit @regina.daniles/@adinmasomadina

Regina Daniels calls ex-lover's son 'our baby"

In the comments section, the senator's wife also called the baby "our son" and she added that his face had been revealed.

Fans amazed that Somadina has a son

Fans of the Nollywood actor were also surprised that he had welcomed a beautiful baby without their knowledge.

Some asked when he got married and even had a son. Somadina and Daniels might not be together but they have continued to wish each other well.

The actor reacted to the Valentine's post by the actress after she got a car gift from her husband.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some the comments below:

@regina.daniels:

"Our baby has been revealed. Happy birthday son."

@rita.daniels06:

"Wow! Happy birthday grandson. And congratulations to you Son."

@ositaoluchukwu:

"Finally the world gets to see our baby."

@officialswazzi:

"Finally we can post our baby!! Congratulations nna man,."

@esthermachacha01:

"Where is the mother of this child I wanna see something."

@mittaachi:

"Haiya wow congrats."

@officialthelma_:

"Happy birthday little man.'

@singhniniofficial:

"Awww, happy birthday to your son."

@ritaedochie:

"Waawoo, waaooo, waoooo, congratulations my son."

@echelonmbadiwe:

"Happy birthday cutie. Congratulations Soma."

Regina Daniels's brother cries over movie

Legit.ng had reported that Daniels's brother Sweezy had caused d stir on social media with his reaction to a movie where his sister and her former lover acted.

The film titled 'My First Love' became a hot debate topic among movie lovers after the two featured in it.

Sweezy was stunned by the snippets from the flick just like all their fans were also.

