Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon recently got people talking online after he shared on his social media the surprise he woke up to from his wife

Deyemi said in his tweet that he had told his wife a night before that he was broke and still had quite a lot of pending cash commitments which had left him worried

Only to the actor's greatest surprise, he said the day after he had spoken to his wife about his money problems, he woke up to a considerable credit alert from his wife

Fast-rising Nigerian actor Deyemi Okanlawon has gotten people talking with a recent post about his wife that he shared online.

Deyemi had revealed that he had been broke lately and had recently summoned the courage to talk to his wife about it, revealing that his cash flow had been low.

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon recently shared how his wife supported him when he was broke. Photo credit: @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

He said that despite his current cash situation, he still had many pending money commitments, which he wasn't sure how to resolve.

However, to Deyemi's biggest surprise, he said after speaking to his wife about his money troubles, he woke up the next day to a colossal credit alert from his woman that was sufficient enough to help him with his money issues.

See Deyemi's post about his wife below:

See some of the comments Deyemi's post stirred online:

@callmedamy:

"Marry better wife o and you sef be better husband."

@_deagram:

"A partner who feels appreciated, respected and loved will do much more than expected."

@ogstarzy33:

"Na borrow she borrow you oh."

@afa_beauties:

"Moral lesson …..Marry who get money o ."

@unitedfc99:

"You will return it with interest."

@meetdejesus:

"Future loan … u go pay tire."

@precy__q:

"As a man why is ur cash flow low?"

Source: Legit.ng