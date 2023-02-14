Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has joined in this year's Valentine's Day celebration as she shared cute pictures

Regina further added a caption that stirred reactions from one of her colleagues Somadina Adinma

Somadina's comment has since stirred reactions from Regina's fans and followers, as many dropped different comments

Popular Nigerian celebrities joined in this year's Valentine's Day celebration, and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was not left out.

Regina Daniel shares cute pics on Valentine's day.

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself in a black outfit and added a caption that read:

“Valentine, “I’m yours."

See her post below:

Actor Somadina Adinma reacts to Regina Daniels' post

Captivated by Regina's post, the Nollywood actor commented on Regina Daniels’ Valentine's photo as he wrote: “Fine Sombori."

Somadina's statement didn't go down well with one of Regina Daniels' fans, who queried him.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions; see them below:

blezgee:

"@adinmasomadina Yeah, she is"

blezgee:

"@adinmasomadina But you should've said, fine Ex instead ."

therealslimbullet2:

"@blezgee una too like vawulence for this app."

nazababy27:

"@blezgee you too like trouble."

anita_emmanuel_:

"@blezgee then who told you he’s her ex?"

promisechinazaa:

"@blezgee una don start ."

Junior Pope makes promises to Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Regina Daniels shared new movie projects she was working on with her fans and followers.

In an Instagram post, the mother of two shared pictures from a new movie alongside actor Junior Pope, who acted as her husband.

Like many of Regina's fans, Junior Pope took the actress' comment section, where he promised to protect her.

In his words:

"I will protect u at all cost…… it’s what true husbands do."

Regina acts as a bride in the new movie

Regina Daniels took to her social media timeline to share lovely pictures from a movie shoot.

In the scene she shared, Regina, who is married to Ned Nwoko, played the role of a newly wedded bride as she was seen rocking a white gown with a male colleague acting as her husband.

Instead of using a car, the couple made use of a tricycle, which Regina called unconditional love.

