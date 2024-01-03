Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, has issued warnings to Nigerian ladies crushing on the Nollywood actor

In a fun video that has gone viral, Tiwi stated that Kunle Remi was off the market because he was all hers

Another clip showed her praying for beautiful partners for those who had a crush on the movie star

Nigerian movie star Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi, has left many talking over a trending video of her sending a message to Nigerian ladies who have romantic feelings for her husband.

In a clip, Tiwi was spotted with Kunle Remi’s friend as they banter about the actor being off the market.

Kunle Remi's wife banters with his friend.

Source: Instagram

The Anikulapo actor's wife stated that he was all hers, a comment Kunle's friend supported.

In another clip, Tiwi was heard praying to God to send lovely partners for those crushing on her husband as he was officially hers.

Watch the fun video of Kunle Remi's wife issuing warnings below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kunle Remi, on the first day of 2024, announced his wedding to his beautiful ebony partner, Tiwi.

Netizens react as Kunle Remi's wife issues warning

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

feddy_aura:

"Sis you didn't need to call us out like nau."

florenceonuorah:

"nobody was able to FBI her handle."

crushpearl_cakes:

"See him blushing we go love ohhhh."

unusualmarigold:

"Our wife reduce your voice pls."

dat_bloodednigerian:

"Too cute!!! Na this kind tin I like."

fenmbacares:

"I love her already, she looks like a fun person."

chubbitee:

"I knew she was gonna be fun person !! Go Tiwi."

amazenaturals:

"If I catch her, it's on sight. Even my husband will not stop me me from giving her wound for taking my crush and shading me on top."

