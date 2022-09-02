Popular Nigerian music producer, Pheelz got social media buzzing when he shared posts of his meeting with some American superstars

The ace producers met with the legendary trio of Dr Dre, Usher and Diddy in America and even shared studio sessions with them

Pheelz shared the photos and videos of the fun moment online, and Nigerians showered him with lovely words

Nigerian music practitioners keep spreading their tentacles and moving with the big guys in other parts of the world.

The latest to be enjoying international exposure is veteran music producer, Pheelz, who recently met up with veteran American superstars Usher Raymond, P Diddy and Dr Dre.

Pheelz not only met with these superstars, he also shared fun studio sessions with them, and it seemed something massive is about to drop.

The Nigerian producer took to his Instagram to share videos and photos of his studio sessions with the US stars and expressed his gratitude for being and working with them.

Check out some of his posts below:

Nigerians react to Pheelz posts

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Pheelz video with the American superstars, most of them commended his networking prowess.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Official.0906:

"Sounds really good. However smart Americans, take the best afrobeat producers drop their expertise on the beats and dominate the afrobeat market and thus we are back where we started."

Loverdha_boss:

"Omoh we just dey burst brain."

Donaldunltd:

"Mad oooo…na u gan gan b world best."

Kmz_miles:

"Them go Pheel am, something huge is coming, best believe."

Demilade_fahad:

"Are you working on album ni? Me I cannot wait o, drop am quick abeg."

