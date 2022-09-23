Two Nigerian songs Skelele and Finesse, made it to the official soundtracks for the FIFA 2023 video game

Reacting to his song Skelele featuring Olamide making the list, Bad Boy TImz expressed his excitement, adding that he felt honoured

Pheelz, who sang Finesse featuring BNXN, shared some lovely pictures via his page as many congratulated him on his latest achievement

It is another big win for the Nigerian music industry as two songs from the country made it to the list of the official soundtracks for the FIFA 2023 video game by EA Sports.

The two songs are ‘Finesse,’ by popular producer Pheelz featuring Buju BNXN, and ‘Skelele,’ by Bad Boy Timz featuring Olamide.

Skelele and Finesse make it to FIFA 2023 soundtracks. Credit: @badboytimz @olamide @bujutye @pheelzmrproducer

According to the reports, the football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts, FIFA 23, will be out on September 30, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Bad Boy Timz reacts as Skelele makes it to FIFA 2023 sound track

Reacting to his recent achievement, Bad Boy Timz took to his Twitter handle to share the good news with his fans as he wrote:

“Highly honoured to have my track “SKELELE” ft. @Olamide featured on The World’s Game #FIFA23 huge win for me, my team, my shock absorbers and Afrobeats as a whole.”

Fans congratulate Pheelz and Bad Boy Timz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dareynow:

"Congrats bro! But You go still collect sha normally."

raezywinston:

"We definitely playing once we link uppp! Congratulations my bro ."

princeaniben:

"Afrobeat is taking over the world, you can see top world artiste are absolutely vibing and collobrating with our song, big win to Africa, and Nigeria as a whole."

