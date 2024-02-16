Portable has made some accusations against Iyabo Ojo about what is happening in his household

The singer was accused by Gistlover of beating his first wife, Bewaji however, she later denied the allegation

In the clip, Portable said Ojo used to rejoice anytime Gistlover posted any negative thing about him

Controversial street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable, has made a video to express his grievance about the news making the rounds in his marriage.

Legit.ng had reported that Bewaji had denied that her husband used to beat her. She said she knows the person behind the rumour.

In a video made by the 'Zazu' crooner, the singer said that Gistlover doesn't post anything bad about Iyabo Ojo. He lamented that anytime Gistlover posts anything about him, Ojo will be dancing and rejoicing on social media.

Portable calls out Iyabo Ojo. Photo credit @portablebaeby/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Portable makes request to Iyabo ojo

In the recording, Portable said that his fans should help him tag the Nollywood actress and tell her that she should take him to see Gistlover.

He added that Ojo should describe the blogger's house so he can visit him. He promised that the media personality would not sleep in his home if he caught him.

Portable warns his wives

The Zeh Nation boss warned his wives to stop displaying online.

He also warned Gistlover to stop posting about him because when he was suffering, no one was there for him.

This came after Portable had called out Gistlover and accuse the blogger of trying to scatter his home.

See the video here:

How fans reacted the video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@odogwuqueendiva:

"Wetin Aunty Iyabo do portable bayi ??? "

@de_damsel_supermarket:

"He be small boy....when Gistlover dey cast Iyabo he still dey em mama belle."

@adeoyeadesolaadesewa:

"No be from gistlover we hear obo sulele."

@mainquin_

"Gisttlover wey dey drag her like I better pass my neighbor gen."

@shubomiolalekan's

"Portable's look is worrisome."

@officialvickyace:

"Where portable dey when Aunty Iyabo be regular customer.

@franadeo2013:

"Sence in nonsense."

@he_r_nie:

"Nah we old Gistlover followers know say even Aunty Iyawo be regular customer for Gistlover hand. Dey play."

@odogwupremium_ebere:

"Portable try dey swallow saliva small."

@omo_boriola:

"When be say dem just help you sign in Instagram ni. Na why u no know when Gistlover post bad abt Iyabo."

Portable confronts those ripping him off

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had paraded some of his aides who had been cheating him of his hard-earned money.

He took them to a woman who paid for a show to find out how much she deposited.

The singer demanded his money after one of his aides collected millions of naira and didn't deliver it.

Source: Legit.ng