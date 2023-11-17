Yetunde Barnabas has taken to social media to state that she made her husband Olayinka Peters act a skit

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas has shown that she is not tired of showing off her footballer husband on social media.

The mother of one who was gifted a house by her hubby shared a lovely moment she made her husband do a skit with her. The two lovebirds were heard calling on the security man to throw out someone from the house in the recording.

In the caption of the post on Instagram, the actress asked her followers if her husband has tried with the way he interpreted his role.

This is not the first time the couple would display the extent at which they love and support each other, the actress once shared footage of herself dancing at her husband's club.

See the video here:

Fans react to Yetunde's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@glitterstouch_makeovers:

"Shey if he force u to play ball too wil u play? "

@mr_aremu:

"Why you self take alcohol in the first place , you designer woman for that matter , na dog oba suppose use not security."

@glitterby her:

"Why u Dey stress him na."

@xx_ifeoluwakiitan:

"Honestly he tried. Nah you laugh oo."

@oluwaseun_jek:

"Make u force her to play ball too, she go know say acting na enjoyment."

@harykeh_tohcute:

"If he say make u follow am go field now to play ball hope u go answer am too as well.."

@aremooba_'s profile picture:

"Hope you know your fee? "

@bellagentle:

"Mummy G O na you do this one ooo .Where is Big Gem? U don use talk finish him. Kilode , baba oni baba ya pe security."

@seth_fasal:

"The hidden talent is out oooo."

@aderonke_bello1:

"He almost resemble. @_benzemaa nice skit."

Yetunde Barnabas' husband backs their baby

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Peters, husband to Nollywood actress Yetunde, had helped her to back their baby girl.

The actress shared the video on Instragam. In the clip, the footballer was backing the baby like a proper Nigerian woman.

Yetunde was heard at the background making fun of her husband as he struggled with their daughter.

Source: Legit.ng