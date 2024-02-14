A lady has excitedly showcased how she positively impacted her boyfriend's life since they began dating

Sharing his throwback pictures online, she laughed about how he looked before she came into his life

Gushing over him, the Nigerian lady funnily bragged about picking her boyfriend from the gutters

A Nigerian lady @barnabas_amy has made her relationship public by flaunting her boyfriend in an inspiring manner.

@barnabas_amy started by displaying old pictures of him when he was younger and when things were tough.

She said things changed for good when she came into his life. Photo Credit: @barnabas_amy

Source: TikTok

One of the pictures had him shirtless as he worked on a construction site as a labourer.

Captioning the throwback pictures, she remarked that she had not come into his life then.

@barnabas_amy bragged about changing her man's life

@barnabas_amy followed up the old photos with pictures and clips of his present appearance.

He looked better and seemed to have achieved some level of financial breakthrough. Sharing the pictures on TikTok, she wrote:

"Safe to say I picked him from the guttersMy babyyyyyyyy!"

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed her boyfriend's transformation

Doctor Dray said:

"I'm about to give up this video just brighten my mood Good bless you good lady."

Perrynation said:

"Can someone also pick me from gutter please I promise I no go over do things ."

Ajikeade said:

"Shey my eye Dey pain me nii no be obo I Dey see."

baegee said:

"For the last time is there any guy here I can pick from the gutter?"

OSAROBO SGB said:

"And dem tok say I no go make am… their fada .. I don see motivation."

Ewatomi said:

"Who dey snap all of una wen you dey do bricklayer sef."

Real Princess said:

"And na me b ds boy gf for secondary sch dat time."

Source: Legit.ng