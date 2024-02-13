Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has told ladies not to marry men who have potential and are not working

He advised them to marry kinetic men who are sure of where they are going and working towards it

The clergy used the example of Dangote and how he works hard and barely sleep just to get to the place of his dream

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church has issued a warning to ladies about marriage.

The clergy while preaching on "What is Love" during Sunday service said that ladies should not just marry men with potentials but kinetic men.

According to him, some men with potentials don't know where they are going while some are just lazy, doing nothing

Odukoya says men without work shouldn't marry

The clergy who is a great supporters of the Super Eagles warned men who are singles that they have no business in marriage if they are not working.

He warned ladies in his church not to fall for such men.

Jimmy Odukoya says Dangote doesn't sleep

During his sermon, Jimmy Odukoya noted that a friend of his who works with Dangote stated that the business man doesn't sleep.

According to him, the multi-billionaire is always working to give back to mankind. This is not the first time that the clergyman will be addressing women. He once told the female gender that they are not dependent but helpers to men.

See the video here:

Reactions trailed Odukoya's video

Netizens have reacted to the video shared by the clergy. Here are some of the comments below:

Jimmy Odukoya succeeds late dad

Legit.ng had reported that Odukoya had succeeded his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya who died while abroad.

He was pronounced the new senior pastor of the Fountain of Life church nearly a month after the death of his father.

The announcement by the board of the church sparked reactions online especially because of his spirituality.

