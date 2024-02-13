Cameron, son of Peter Okoye, has joined the people reacting to the performance of Super Eagles at the AFCON finals

He said that the focus of everyone is not on Ivory Coast, the country that won but it is all on Nigeria

The boy also added that Nigeria is still their daddy as he dances joyfully in the video which has generated reactions online

Cameron, the first son of Singer Peter Okoye, has joined the league of Nigerians reacting to Super Eagles' defeat at the AFCON finals in Cote d'Ivoire.

Legit.ng had reported that Ivory Coast had won the AFCON 2023 final after beating Nigeria.

Reacting to the performance of the national team, Cameron made a video and stated that people are not focusing on Ivory Coast who won the match but their focus has been on Nigeria.

Peter Okoye's son, Cameron, reacts to Super Eagles defeat at AFCON 2023. Photo credit @peterpsquare/@supereagles_afcon

Okoye's son says Nigeria is their daddy

In the clip, Cameron who is a registered member of the Barcelona club was seen dancing as he wrote in the caption of his post that since the focus of the whole world is still on Nigeria despite not winning, we are still their daddy.

Okoye junior posted flags of Nigeria to show how proud he is of his country.

How fans reacted to his post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Okoye's footballer son. Here are some of the comments below:

@blackvirgo__:

"Yup."

@money_laughter:

"Trust me, their daddy."

@dineji_02:

"Our son. You are doing well."

@sheba_zira:

"He don big ooo. Chai."

@passy_goldie:

"You’re so smart boy. You’re making sense."

@soniaquee_n:

"He is right. My liberian colleague was so happy. I changed it for him."

@gloriaorji:

"Which day them born this boy, oh my god."

@weightloss_abuja:

"And that's on period son."

@thembi5103:

"Na inside belle pikin real dey stay long...see how grown Cameron is now."

@mz_greatness1:

"Na WA o,no be for our eyes yesterday then born smallie?"

