Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, brought the minds of Nigerians back to the reality of their depreciating economy

The musician's message came as a result of Super Eagles defeat at the 2023 African Cup of Nations finals on Sunday

Rudeboy went as far as making a list of some of the things Nigerians have been dealing with, like the price of fuel and the fall of the naira

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, stage name Rudeboy, recently reminded his countrymen of the ongoing reality in the economy.

The Do Me breakout star alerted citizens to wake from their slumber following the AFCON 2023 defeat.

Paul Okoye addresses Nigerians after AFCON 2023 defeat. Credit: @iamkingrudy @caf_online

Source: Instagram

His message came a few minutes after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to Ivory Coast's Elephants.

The Afrobeats superstar listed a couple of the dominating problems in Nigeria to refresh people's minds and bring them back to reality.

"Now, let's all focus on our country.

"Fuel, cement, food, dollar, cost of living, insecurity, and dead economy... After AFCON, e go clear. Enjoy the moment. After AFCON, let's face reality."

See his post below:

Fans react to Rudeboy's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@gathyinsights:

"No light in the entire country. Abi you get light? The hardship is alarming."

@OGkaro24:

"We going a baby step of pain, baby step, we have to learn our lesson's."

@iamfortune25:

"Oga shut up first make we talk about that one later."

@Harvestugo:

"Fuel 610 who get update on dollar and cement."

@iagharanya:

"Cement is #8,500, Fuel is #690, dollar is #1,540. Which way Nigeria?"

@ObaTojo:

"LOL. The rich will be seriously damaged when the people revolt."

@Selfpaid50:

"It getting frustrating everyday sir The future of this country no dey the youth hand anymore like I dey hear from my papa."

@elizabethumoh24:

"Everything don expensive ehh buh we go survive."

Osita Oheme searches for Ivory Coast’s winger Simon

Nigerian ace actor Osita Oheme, known as Pawpaw, reacted in a different way to the Super Eagles' loss to Ivory Coast at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

In a concise post, the comic merchant acknowledged the field dexterity of the Ivorian professional footballer, a winger for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Adingra won the man-of-the-match award in the team's 2-1 victory over Super Eagles in the 2023 AFCON final.

