Small Doctor has come through for an elderly man whose motorcycle was stolen while praying at a mosque

A trending video showed the moment the singer visited the elderly man with his team and presented him with a brand-new motorcycle

As expected, the video has stirred reactions from online users as many applauded Small Doctor for his lovely gesture

Popular Street-Pop star Small Doctor, whose real name is Adekunle Temitope, has stirred emotion online after showing support for a man whose bike, also known as Okada, was stolen during a Jumaah service.

This was after a viral video had emerged online showing the elderly man looking heartbroken and dejected after he became an unsuspecting victim of okada theft.

Small Doctor visits man whose motorcycle was stolen. Credit: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

He was said to have attended a Friday’s Jumaah service in Lagos only to come out after the service to see that his Okada was nowhere to be found.

Watch the viral video of the man looking dejected below:

Small Doctor visits victim of stolen bike

The viral video caught Small Doctor's attention as he searched for the man.

Upon locating the man, the singer, who recently congratulated Qdot on his new mansion, and his crew visited him and presented him with a new motorcycle.

“I Found Baba And Now Baba Is Happy,” Small Doctor wrote a caption of the video he shared.

Watch video as Small Doctor visits victim of stolen bike

Watch another video as Small Doctor presents bike to elderly man

People hail Small Doctor

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens hailed the singer for his kindness. See their reactions below:

kunleafod:

"God. Bless u my brother."

yetty_g:

"God bless you doctor."

kosereofficial:

"My love for you bro is more than anything now thank you @iam_smalldoctor."

teeblaq_afrorobo:

"E no go spoil for you omo better."

