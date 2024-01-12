Singer Qdot has shared lovely pictures of his newly acquired mansion as he commenced 2024 in style

The indigenous singer, who was seen posing in front of his new home, revealed it was his 5th house

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to congratulate Qdot

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian indigenous singer Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, popularly known as Qdot Alagbe, as he commenced 2024 with the acquisition of his 5th mansion.

The singer, who made headlines after dismissing rumours about Oladips' death shared the good news on social media on Friday, January 12.

Qdot appreciates God as he acquires 5th mansion. Credit: @qdot_alagbe

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures of his new house, the singer thanked his make for blessing him.

Qdot further disclosed that the newly acquired mansion is his 5th house, a comment which stirred reactions from many, including celebrities.

Check out the pictures of Qdot's 5th mansion below:

In January 2023, Qdot acquired a new Mercedes Benz, which he described as a blessing.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Qdot

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Small Doctor, Femi Adebayo, Poco Lee and many more. See the reactions below:

femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations my brother."

poco_lee:

"More wins Alagbeeee."

iam_smalldoctor:

"Cut soap oooo."

ogb_recent_:

"Congratulations on this your Metete."

olatunjijowizzy:

"Big congratulations padimi more wins."

bblackrecords:

"Forget sorry Alagbe you strong… Strongest they don’t know!!"

jasfada001:

"Congratulations padi mi Alagbe to fun alagbe lowo."

abiandfamilyy:

"This is just the beginning… bigger ones are coming brother."

greenboi_g20:

"In YBBM record label, we don’t make noise but we show results. Congratulations my brother @qdot_alagbe."

Source: Legit.ng