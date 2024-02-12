Hours after getting in a fight with a Davido fan, Burna Boy logs out of Twitter, noting that his phone had been taken from him

Burna Boy's phone was collected after his reaction to a comment from a Davido stan who called him a fool for bottling his four Grammy went viral

The Afro-fusion specialist had reacted to the comment by Davido stan, noting that his principal is the actual joke, not him

Amidst the African Cup of Nations brouhaha that saw Nigeria lose in the final to Cote d'Ivoire, two Afrobeats greats, Burna Boy and Davido, go up against each other in an online war.

A comment shared on Burna Boy's X timeline by a Davido stan was the root cause of the issues. In the comment, the Davido stan had slammed Burna Boy, calling him "Ode" before mocking him for losing his four Grammy nominations.

Burna Boy's mum seized his phone over his recent comments on Twitter shading his colleague, Davido. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@thenamix/@davido

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, in his ever-confrontational persona, reacted to the post referencing that the person that the Davido stan used in his profile image is the joke, not him.

Unfortunately, the person in the netizens' profile image was Davido.

Netizen changes his profile picture to ODG's

The troublesome Davido stan, in a bid to save face, quickly changed the person on his profile page to a photo of Burna Boy.

Minutes later, Burna Boy dropped a message on his Twitter handle, noting that his phone had been collected from him to prevent him from creating more chaos online.

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's post:

Here are some of the comments that trailed Burna Boy's reactions:

@iam_ojiugoanawalueze:

"But why does these two artists ha8e eachother like this??"

@marvi_234:

"Not like he lied though... Some fans go just dey cause stray bullets for their fave."

@xelbonic:

"Burna no send anybody."

@hameedahadayi:

"Dey don drag am for Twitter e don delete! Gbarna boyyyyyy!!!"

@paulcryptz:

"Davido coming online seeing that Burna boy has cooked the hell out of him."

@Hybrid_Ola:

"Na you fold. Nobody collect your phone. Ewu."

@Big_graceee:

"Drop Aza make we buy phone for you to dey cook low-key. We dey always enjoy your vibe."

@mubiprime1:

"You suppose cook that loser well well."

@leotventertain:

"Odogwu never go nah The thing you dey cook dey sweet me."

@dotboyswag10:

"No go find solution to your problem. Dey hate on person wey no send you."

Where will Davido seat at the 2024 Grammys?

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video that showed the seating arrangements at the 2024 Grammy Awards went viral.

It stirred a lot of reactions online when it was revealed that Davido will sit very close to his arch-rival, Afro-fusion specialist Burna Boy.

Neither of the two Nigerian musicians has been on good terms for a long time.

