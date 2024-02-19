Ghanaian rapper Shatta Wale, in a trending video, opened up on what led to the rift between him and Nigeria's Burna Boy

Shatta Wale disclosed that his issues with Burna Boy started after his sacked worker lied to the City Boy crooner

The Ghanaian rapper's revelations come amid reports of veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy's heated exchange

Popular Ghanaian rapper Shatta Wale has stirred reactions with a recent comment about Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Shatta Wale, during an interview on a show, recounted how he and Burna Boy used to be close as he claimed the Nigerian singer questioned his source of income and acquisition.

Shatta Wale claims Burna Boy didn't have the courage to challenge him. Credit: @shattawale @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The rapper further revealed that Burna Boy had issues with him after his sacked worker lied to the singer that he slept with his girlfriend.

Shatta Wale condemned Burna Boy for not having the courage to challenge him if he truly slept with his girlfriend but decided to believe his sacked worker.

“Burna Boy heard from one of my guy that I sacked that I slept with his girlfriend,” Shatta Wale said in the clip.

Watch the viral clip from Shatta Wale's interview below:

This comes barely a few days after Burna Boy was involved in a heated exchange with veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem on social media.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comment about Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

faceof_wealth_:

"Make una let odogwu rest in Jesus name."

arocheta55:

"Another story oooo story oooo story ooooo."

orch.terry:

"If una like make una sleep with him mama Burna na music on him own."

bhad_gurl_jay:

"Which girl? He has many be serious bro."

power_gp7:

"The way them de envy burna boy some people head go blow like Nigeria transformer 1 year them fit no get light."

officialwizshine1:

"Make Una leave burna alone when the guy never deh successful non of you they talk sht about him, burna this burna that, jealous people everywhere."

Burna Boy addresses fans after fight with Shatta Wale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2022, Burna Boy reached out to his fans after his back-and-forth with Shatta Wale on social media.

After the exchange, Burna Boy penned an apology to his fans.

According to the Nigerian star, he doesn’t behave that way. He added that fighting with a pig will only leave him dirty.

Source: Legit.ng