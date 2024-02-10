Popular Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has opened up on her feelings about fashion compared to her sister, Temi

According to the billionaire’s daughter, she gets voted as the worst-dressed person every year and she doesn’t have her sister’s genes

Cuppy’s disclosure about her lack of style in comparison to her sister raised a series of comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian musician DJ Cuppy has described her fashion sense compared to her sister, Temi Otedola.

The celebrity disk jockey who was recently a guest on a podcast opened up on how people doubt she is related to Temi based on her sense of style.

Fans react as DJ Cuppy compares her fashion sense to Temi Otedola's own. Photos: @cuppymusic, @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Cuppy explained that she gets voted as the worst-dressed person in Nigeria every year, but Temi, on the other hand, is very hot. The singer noted that she doesn’t care about fashion.

She said:

“I get voted worst dressed in Nigeria every year. I have a sister, Temi, she’s so hot. I genuinely don’t have her genes or her fashion sense. People look at us, they’re like there’s no way we are related, we are literally three years apart. I don’t care about fashion, I don’t care about glam and looks and stuff. The worst thing about my job, I always say, is glam. My team has to beg me. You’ll see me on TV looking really good and then you’ll just see me in the club looking like ‘oh my God’. I don’t even like wearing makeup, I can’t even lie, I never wear lashes, I don’t do my nails.”

Cuppy, however, also made it clear that it doesn’t bother her when people compare her to her sister, Temi.

See the video below:

Reactions as DJ Cuppy compares her fashion sense to Temi’s own

DJ Cuppy’s explanation on her style compared to her sister Temi’s own was met with interesting reactions. While some netizens praised her for being herself, others said she has to be bothered about getting compared to her sister.

Read some of the comments below:

ankarasupplier:

“I genuinely love this girl. She’s so unique in her own way.”

Viola_concept:

“I love her for not allowing money and society to influence her by forcing herself to be who she doesn’t want to be.”

general_news_4:

“She’s doesn’t care what anyone says about her.”

umorurashidatu:

“Florence is okay to be you. I for one don’t like glam, makeup or do my nails nor fix lashes. People like us exist and we don’t care what people think so long we comfortable in our skin and look.”

chioma_nelly_adindu:

“I think Cuppy has been compared so much to her sister that she has started to think she shouldn't bother. I just feel she might've made so many mistakes and her sister didn't that she thinks slightly less of herself. She could've talked about her low sense of dress without the comparison with her sister. If she compared, she feels she is less. Trust me. But Cuppy is so cute she hasn't bothered to tap into her cute genes.”

onyivega:

“Up close, she’s really beautiful .”

itz_shine_morgan:

“I love how she doesn’t care about wat u think about her.”

adorable__shida1:

“Typical example of “before u drag me ,I Dn drag myself already”u can’t drag a person like this nalove it for her ❤️.”

glory_ogbodo:

“Many of us don’t like lashes as well, some of us love u the way you’re.”

Logos_2_rhema:

“She just should have come from the Caribbeans…. All these glams things is stressing her… you people sold leave her alone biko.”

jady_ghost:

“This really feels like hmmmm lol not that I don’t believe her but I believe she just wants people to be attentive to her because why else would you be capping ‍♂️ @famouztv lol I love her but come on you rich deal with it.”

Source: Legit.ng