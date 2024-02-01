A Nigerian corps member lamented bitterly on TikTok over the location of her primary place of assignment

In a video, she revealed that she had redeployed from the state she camped, thinking that she would be posted to a better place

The lady who emerged as the first runner-up during the Miss NYSC competition at her orientation camp has gone viral online

A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to reveal the village she was posted to by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady, identified as @zubbiepresh, lamented that the village she was posted to did not fit her status as the first runner-up Miss NYSC.

Female corper laments over area she was redeployed to Photo credit: @zubbiepresh/TikTok.

Corps member posts video of her PPA

In the video, she was seen on top of a motorcycle, going to the school she was posted to.

According to her, she didn't see any house or person on the road until she got to the school, which scared her.

The corps member also lamented that getting to the village took her hours and lots of money. Yet, she didn't find anybody there redeployed from the state where she camped for better opportunities, only to be disappointed.

She lamented:

“See the school they posted me to. Where did I go wrong? Who did I offend? Did I offend the president or those who redeployed me?”

Netizens react as corps member complains online

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens encouraging her and sharing their thoughts.

@benbond87 said:

“You have to go there because main people in camp have choose nice places you came late.”

@udochiukandu said:

“Na why I go take exemption letter.”

DanGodfrey reacted:

“Stay safe babes.”

Mercy said:

“Govt should scrap NYSC ASAP.”

Adaozo reacted:

“They get a lot of rich men there with doings. Forget about the road. Ezeagu Amaka ask people.”

@azorojonaz said:

“Life in the place is even far better. The most peaceful area to have a fresh golden time to study and grow.”

SHABSY reacted:

“I think say Naa evil forest u Dey enter before ooh.”

Adanne said:

“Be like i go leave this nysc for una.”

What country is this? said:

“That's why it called "service" my dear. Go there and serve.”

Chibuikem reacted:

“People de live there, it is called service, know that human beings live there.”

CHIEBUKA said:

“Which state is the best. I wan work Akwa-Ibom.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng