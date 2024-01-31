A Nigerian woman and her children have left netizens rolling on the floor after participating in a popular TikTok trend

In the video, the funny family changed the normal ‘I’m not the blide’ trend to ‘I’m not the mother’ while mentioning their position in the family

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section

A Nigerian woman and her six children have gone viral after partaking in a viral trend that started last year, ‘I’m not the blide.”

In a video shared via TikTok @okingeneration3011, the doting family decided to customise the sound rather than use the usual words.

Bold little children introduce themselves Photo credit: @okinggeneration3011/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

They chose to disclose their positions in the family with the sound, a decision which came off as hilarious.

Woman and six children join challenge

In the video, the children were heard screaming ‘I’m not the mother’ as they said their position in the family until it got to their mother’s turn.

Their well-spoken command of English language made netizens applaud their mother for raising them well.

After the children introduced themselves, the mother showed up looking very good like a lady who was yet to give birth.

The video was captioned:

"We don finally join the "blide" challenge hope you congratulate this mother for her sacrifice, may God bless you with a future leader that will make you proud.”

Netizens react as mum, kids introduce themselves

The video has gotten widespread recognition from netizens who were amazed by how outspoken they were.

AbimbolaOlokuntoye said:

“The first daughter has aura of leadership. This is beautiful to watch.”

Dimpho Onyinye Mohlomi said:

“The number 5 came out like she was being accused of being the mother.”

IBK reacted:

“They are outspoken, she did a wonderful job.”

Stephanie Kish reacted:

“The 3rd born sounds like the Police of the house.”

Johnprofit said:

“Smart kids. One doesn't need to have enough money to raise children. You did a nice job ma. Have seen mothers who can raise dier children well.”

amakajessy25 said:

“This number 5 go like to find trouble.”

Becky of TikTok said:

“Lovely kids they look sound and smart. Someone pls kiss my comment I want to come back to watch this 3rd born for the mother.”

JEWELRY VENDOR IN LAGOS NG said:

“D small mummy spoken English is so perfect. You are definitely doing a great job.”

Syllabus reacted:

“Challenge close, this is better so far with massive strong tower of English.”

Miss Rudo195 said:

“Me loving the firstborn.”

Watch the video below:

Caring boy protects mum from falling

Source: Legit.ng