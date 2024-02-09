Sophia Momodu has shared what she went through when her daughter Imade was sick and had to be rushed to the hospital

She said it happened around midnight and she had to call some people to help her out and they all came

The single mother shared two things she learned from the experience and noted that it truly takes a village to raise a child

One of Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu marked the first anniversary her daughter, Imade fell sick and had to be rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night.

Legit.ng had reported that Imade was on a drip and her mother got many worried after she posted videos of her daughter on the hospital bed.

Recalling the experience and the people who helped her, Momodu noted that her was rushed ro treatment around 1 am.

She called on her friend, Tiwa Savage ,who was busy recording her hit song 'Stamina' but she got to the hospital within one hour.

Sophia Momodu shares testimony of help on her daughter. Photo credit @thesophiamomodu/@davido

Source: Instagram

Momodu mentions names of those who helped

In the post, she named the people who assisted her during her ordeal. According to her, Savage was encouraging her to breathe and not be worried that nothing would happen to Imade.

She also said she called disc jockey, DSF who also rushed to the hospital to be with her. Another person called Kanayo also showed up for she and her family were there too.

Momodu says she learnt two lessons

Explaining further, Momodu who was called out few days ago added that she learned two lessons from the experience.

One was the fact that it takes a village to raise a child and that God does not play on his own.

The single mother added that the experience changed her mentality about the life of a single parent.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions trailed the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@zysks_consults:

"Watch people drag Davido into someone just randomly celebrating her circle... Sad people.'

@just_juicy_273:

"Is Well even tho na you didn’t want the father around her daughter, so no one is to be blamed here. .There’s no harm in being a single parent since you wanted it that way."

@deltakulture:

"Thank God for the life of the little girl! - One question: how e take concern us?"

@nnebella2':

"And you didn't call the father, from ur write up, so tomorrow u don't say he didn't show up."

@_zaracynthia:

"So this lady can’t make a harmless post without people changing the narrative."

@joynkechi51:

"It's well am speechless."

@frankolaloko:

"Thank God for life."

@delice4realyah:

"Each time u see Davido and Chioma happy ,that's the time u will post. why are u always posting u child cant u be like Chioma emotional blackmail all the time."

@estyboku:

"It's same as when your husband traveled and u are alone with the kid at home and the kid fell sick in the middle of the night it's not a big deal. So people don't frag davido to this."

@bigfred_em:

"Just talk say Davido no come ,no long talk."

Imade calls God to heal her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Imade, Davido's first daughter with Sophia Momodu was seen praying for her mother.

She stirred emotion after she called on God to heal her mom.

The video got people talking as they stated that Imade's acting was a reflection of her mother's spiritual life.

Source: Legit.ng