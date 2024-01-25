Davido's Sophia Momodu was called out by an individual for purchasing and flaunting a counterfeit Hermes handbag

The mother of one recently shared a couple striking photographs on Instagram with her designer Hermes bag

However, the authenticity of the Hermes handbag came under intense scrutiny when an Instagram user took it upon himself to verify its genuineness

A Nigerian man, apparently a fan of Davido, went after Sophia Momodu for reportedly purchasing and showing off a counterfeit Hermes bag.

The musician's baby mama recently posted some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram shortly after a video of Chioma's first visit to Nigeria after the twins' birth went viral.

Sophia Momodu accused of buying fake Hermes bag. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The energetic young man, identified as @hayce30bg decided to verify the legitimacy of the Hermes bag Sophia posed with in her recent pictures.

He contacted the designer company via Instagram to ask for the original version of Sophia's handbag. Hermes replied the 3O BG fans with a picture of their version, which looked similar to Sophia's own.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Hayce30bg mocked Sophia and posted a screenshot of their conversation on his story.

He wrote:

"Please what's the name and amount of that bag she carried on that her new MID picture she just posted??

"This is 2024 please SAY NO TO FAKE OUTFITS AND BAGS. 2024 and you still buying grade C fake Hermes from Aba store."

"Hermes don burst her… Omg."

See the screenshots below

Man drags Sophia Momodu for posing with alleged fake Hermes bag. Credit: @hayce30bg

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu shares cryptic message as singer and wife return to Nigera

Nigerian singer Davido's first baby mama, roused an uproar online following his return home with his wife Chioma.

Legit.ng recently reported that the Afrobeats sensation and his wife, Chioma Rowland, are back in Nigeria after the birth of their newborn twins in America.

Sophia Momodu made a statement online a few hours after the singer's homecoming with his family caused a frenzy online.

Sophia Momodu's alleged demands from Davido emerge

Legit.ng previously reported that Cutie Juls alleged that Sophia Momodu stopped Davido from seeing Imade.

Cutie Juls also shared Sophia's expectations from the singer, including $800 (N800k) payment for Imade's nanny.

In another report, Imade said Davido was not there for her when she needed him.

Source: Legit.ng