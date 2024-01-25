“From Aba Store”: Man Accuses Sophia Momodu of Buying Fake Hermes Bag, Shares Chat With Company
- Davido's Sophia Momodu was called out by an individual for purchasing and flaunting a counterfeit Hermes handbag
- The mother of one recently shared a couple striking photographs on Instagram with her designer Hermes bag
- However, the authenticity of the Hermes handbag came under intense scrutiny when an Instagram user took it upon himself to verify its genuineness
A Nigerian man, apparently a fan of Davido, went after Sophia Momodu for reportedly purchasing and showing off a counterfeit Hermes bag.
The musician's baby mama recently posted some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram shortly after a video of Chioma's first visit to Nigeria after the twins' birth went viral.
The energetic young man, identified as @hayce30bg decided to verify the legitimacy of the Hermes bag Sophia posed with in her recent pictures.
He contacted the designer company via Instagram to ask for the original version of Sophia's handbag. Hermes replied the 3O BG fans with a picture of their version, which looked similar to Sophia's own.
Hayce30bg mocked Sophia and posted a screenshot of their conversation on his story.
He wrote:
"Please what's the name and amount of that bag she carried on that her new MID picture she just posted??
"This is 2024 please SAY NO TO FAKE OUTFITS AND BAGS. 2024 and you still buying grade C fake Hermes from Aba store."
"Hermes don burst her… Omg."
See the screenshots below
Source: Legit.ng