Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has gotten many worried after sharing a video of their child, Imade, on social media

The video captured Imade in the hospital taking a short trip to the restroom while receiving an intravenous injection

Heartfelt prayers have since poured in for Imade with others lashing out at Sophia for bringing the video to the internet

Singer Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke, is currently receiving heartfelt words of prayers from concerned fans and well-wishers in the online community.

This comes after her mum, Sophia Momodu, took to her Snapchat page with a video which appeared to have been filmed in the hospital.

Davido's 1st child Imade receives drip in hospital. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Imade was seen walking to the restroom while her mum followed behind with an intravenous injection attached to her arm.

One thing about the devil, he’s gonna tell a lie but we move," Sophia captioned the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch below:

Social media users react

asha_fred said:

"She is healed in Jesus name ."

adorableapril_c said:

"Healing is yours baby ,get well soon ❤️."

hair_by_ijefine said:

"Affliction will never rise again Amen."

officialsnzzy said:

"Sophia zukwanike. May God heal the innocent child. Amen."

talktotonia said:

"But why post it? OMG these people and social media. Get well soon little one."

st.oluseyi said:

"Person dey take drip and her mother thought the best is to post her on social media. People really foolish."

splendstar said:

"Get well soon kid. There’s no need posting this on social media. I don’t know why people feed on the media a lot."

feranmi_omomummy123 said:

"Why she go post this kind thing for God sake?everything must be on social media?Take care of that Girl and leave social media validation for God sake ah!!!"

Davido mistakenly posts on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer, Davido, made a goof that got people thinking that he is missing social media.

The music star recently came online briefly with a post on his Instagram story that was quickly deleted.

Despite that, screenshots of Davido’s deleted post started to make the rounds online and it got a lot of people talking.

Source: Legit.ng