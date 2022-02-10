Davido’s firstborn daughter, Imade, has stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community

The little one was seen calling on God to heal and strengthen her mother, Sophia Momodu, in a video shared on Instagram

The video got people talking with some people saying Imade’s action is a reflection of her mother’s spiritual life

Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke, continues to be a social media sweetheart that warms the hearts of many in the online community.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Imade’s was seen praying for her dear mother, Sophia Momodu, who is slightly ill at the moment.

Imade enters prayer mode on behalf of sick mother. Photo: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Sophia couldn’t help but record her daughter as the smart girl called on Jesus to lay hands on her mum and make her healthy again.

Sharing the video, Sophia disclosed that her daughter has already checked on her about five times since she returned from school.

The mother of one went to add how much she loves Imade.

See her post below:

Reactions

miss_phrankie said:

"This prayer must be answered ASAP. The accent is sweeet. ."

cosposh said:

"Forget Instagram display, it's apparent the mother is a praying woman. Children replicate what the see most times."

mr_keno_ said:

"She’s so smart. The mum must be prayerful as well, think she copied this from her."

wearehair_ said:

"Imade is so smart her papa go hear am, he go answer question tire."

_ayoszn said:

"I could watch Imade speak for 24hrs without blinking. She speaks so well."

skin.carebyqueen said:

"See her English na God my children will be better than me and my husband in jesus name. Amen."

