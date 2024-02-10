A mother with a baby face said people always doubt she is the mother of her kids whenever they see them together

The Nigerian lady said one of her funny experiences is people way younger than her trying to woo her

A few mothers in her comment section with similar experiences said that people once mistook them for young students

A mother with a very young face has narrated her experiences with people who thought she was a kid.

Joining the "Of course" challenge on TikTok, she said sometimes small boys would call her on the street for her number.

Babyface mum of 4 kids

She (@theintentionaltwinmum) said that people often talked whenever she was with her husband on the road, thinking she was a small girl with a big man.

According to her, Gen Zs, much younger than her, always thought they were age mates. She narrated how she has had to defend herself as her children's mother.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DrOfCommunications said:

"First you’re beautiful ma’m. I used to have a childhood friend whose mom had a baby face, it was hard to believe she had 3 grownup kids."

articulate 42 said:

"Being younger than your age is a big flex jare. enjoy it."

ikramkumar445 said:

"I went to pick my kids' result from sch n i was asked why i wore mufti to sch... phd holder confused for secondary school student."

lady_nuella said:

"I look younger than my age that’s why I wear makeup to look old so they don’t say am 23 add ten to that age Mr man."

Yusie said:

"Naso usher tell me to goan give my baby to his mother."

Sandyluv007 said:

"Una wey God bless no go know! We became Aunty while still in secondary school. Nature added 10yrs to d original."

mo_abisola said:

"I suppose to do this challenge too, the embarrassment is too much, as a lecturer without wearing ID card my students will think am one of them."

Young-looking mum and sons

