Social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa in a trending video, cleared the air about his relationship status

This comes after Enioluwa Adeoluwa has repeatedly stirred relationship rumours with Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo

In the video, Enioluwa stated that he and Priscilla, who is Iyabo Ojo's daughter, are friends; he added that Hilda Baci is in a relationship

Popular online influencer and content Enioluwa Adeoluwa has clarified his relationship status with former Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo.

Enioluwa, while speaking in an interview on Channels TV’s ‘The Morning Brief‘, was asked by the host about his rumoured relationship with Hilda and actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa says he is friends with Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

The influencer stated that he was not in a relationship as he said:

"I am not in a relationship and I don’t plan to, I don’t even do love."

Speaking on his bond with Priscilla and Hilda, Enioluwa said:

"Priscilla and I are very good friends, we spend a lot of time together. Hilda Baci and I are also friends and she is in a public relationship."

Enioluwa responds to getting advances from men

Another clip also showed when one of the hosts probed the influencer on whether he gets any advances from men.

The socialite explained that he gets advances from both gënders.

“To be honest, you’re an exemplary person in the world and so people will always reach out to you to learn from you and to talk to you. Of course, people do reach out to me, both gendërs. But I don’t think the way the world looks at it from the perspective of when you are famous, people reach out to you to ask you out."

Watch the viral video below:

People react to Enioluwa Adeoluwa's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

JustECP:

"The way that question was structured was just a trap."

ThosySmith:

"Oga no bite your tongue ni,men dey give u attention?? yes or no."

ms0nigghaz:

"You people don’t always know your boundaries."

DjOlums:

"He would've considered but she's in a public relationship."

ima_nation001:

"I no believe him."

Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo serve couple look

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Priscilla Ojo turned heads on the timelines with their outfit to an event.

The admirable duo stunned many with the lush traditional embellishments they adorned.

Eni further fueled speculation by stating that he was grateful for Priscilla.

Source: Legit.ng