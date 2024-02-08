A video of some Nigerian students celebrating the Super Eagles' qualification to the AFCON finals has lightened the hearts of many

A video showed the excited students screaming at the top of their voices over Nigeria's flawless victory

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section who felt extreme joy and excitement

A video showcasing the jubilation that ensued in a school's hostel following Nigeria’s win against South Africa has been making waves online.

A female student identified as @cchhrysan on TikTok revealed that almost all the girls in her hostel came out to the lounge to watch the AFCON semi-finals.

Female students celebrate Nigeria's win Photo credit: @cchrysan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students celebrate Nigeria's victory at AFCON semi-finals

According to the lady who is a student of Baze University, her school had Television and DSTV installed in their hostel lounge, where relax during leisure hours.

In the video, the ladies had their tension high with lots of emotions and they celebrated each goal in unity.

They danced, jumped, cried, and celebrated after Nigeria won and qualified for the finals.

She captioned the video:

“Pov: your hostel has a tv with dstv during AFCON. PENALTY IS A GOAL o. Most of us have body pain, pending assignments, voice loss and tests, some even all, but it was worth it.”

Reactions as students jubilate over Nigeria’s win

Netizens have taken to the comments section to join the celebration.

VALENTINE said:

“Nah only girls full here ooo omo.”

Yoruba_ Kingl said:

“Help us find the lady with shine shine on her face.”

Wxveboy said:

“Who's that fine girl with glitter around her eyes?”

Jesse Amalu reacted:

“So Una love this country like this. Una come dey lie since.”

@obiposts commented:

“Cameroon defenders are complaining that Osimhen is still chasing them in their dreams.”

Baddah said:

“Baze university babes on point.”

@chikeiaugustine reacted:

“Thunder fire Tinubu, INEC and APC.”

Heisenberg Variant said:

“Shey them even understand the game.”

@gabrielal said:

“How far which school is this.”

@itsjay reacted:

“Omo I never knew we all loved naija like this.”

Harry"ur reacted:

“Which school is this please?”

@antogrizzy said:

“I love nigerians godd btw, which school is this?”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng