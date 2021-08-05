Wealthy businessman Obi Cubana recently took to Instagram with some interesting photos for his followers

Cubana seemed to have spent the night hanging out with some celebrities in the entertainment industry and fellow businessmen

The businessman was sighted with Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, Patoranking among others

Popular socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana, is back in Nigeria after his short vacation to the Maldives and it appears he has returned to business as usual.

Just recently, the socialite who owns a popular nightclub in Lagos was sighted alongside some top celebrities in the entertainment industry and some fellow businessmen.

Obi Cubana hangs out fellow business tycoons, Burna Boy, Patoranking. Photo: @obi_cubana

In photos posted on his official Instagram page, Cubana was seen with music superstar Patoranking.

Other group pictures captured Cubana alongside fellow businessmen Ned Okonkwo, Jowi Zaza, Ayokunle Akinode and Uyi Ogbebor.

Check out his post below:

Cubana sighted with Burna Boy

The businessman also paid a visit to the Banana Island mansion of Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy. In a video posted on his page, the two were seen in the company of others as they conversed.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The posts shared by the businessman stirred different reactions from his followers on the social media platform.

Read some of their comments below:

jnrpope said:

"Men them bikooooo."

nedokonkwo said:

"Great moments..shared with my very good brothers."

idandizzy said:

"Big names everywhere."

stevechuks_ said:

"Men dem."

bishop_kozzy_jayy said:

"Billionaires in 1 picture. God make me one someday."

realtor_vivian said:

"Omo in all your getting, get good friends."

Obi Cubana encourages Nigerians to work hard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana advised fellow Nigerians aspiring to greatness to work hard and ensure that integrity is one of their attributes.

In an interview, the billionaire businessman who recently buried his mother in Oba, Anambra state, said success doesn't happen overnight.

Cubana said there is nothing like soap anywhere to cut, adding that people have to work for their own soap.

Source: Legit.ng News