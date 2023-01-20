Controversial singer Portable has taken to social media to show the world what billionaire Obi Cubana did for him

The nightlife entrepreneur slid into Portable’s DM on Instagram and promised to give him N3 million to support his music

Portable shared a screenshot showing their conversation on his Instastory channel and netizens who saw it had different things to say

Controversial music star Portable has gotten more funds to support his music and it is all thanks to nightlife entrepreneur, Obi Cubana.

Portable recently took to his Instastory channel with a screenshot of his conversation with the billionaire.

Billionaire Obi Cubana storms Portable's DM. Photo: @portable.baeby/@obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

From indications, the singer had initially reached out for assistance and Cubana eventually returned with a response to his message.

The business mogul assured Portable that he hasn’t forgotten him and he promised to give him a total of N3 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cubana offered to split the money in three ways to be paid on different days and he also gave the singer the option of having the money credited to his account as a whole.

Check out a screenshot of their exchange below:

Social media users react

1hedge_accomplisher said:

"Help without stress comes from nice people, just be good one time."

nutmattersyq said:

"Another formation again , One talk say 4-4-2 , another don talk say 1-1-1 .. ok I Don dey understand ds game small small .. oti yemi."

theurchmoney said:

"Chaii God give me this kind helper person wan help still dey ask for permission God abeg."

sir_kurrency1 said:

"Who go help you,no go stress u oo."

owpeebanty said:

"Which one better pass? To Dey act normal and Dey broke, or to mad like portable and money Dey enter left right hmm ."

driimzii said:

"Even obi Dey send money by intallment, na en jollof Dey vex for Wizkid because him say he go send ham 10m bit by bit."

Mr Jollof heavily lampoons Wizkid in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that entertainer Mr Jollof stirred reactions online after calling out Wizkid in a video shared on social media.

Mr Jollof made it clear that he has never received any sort of help from Wizkid and as such the singer has no right to speak against his family.

He recounted how Wizkid once offered to give him N10 million and never fulfilled the promise.

Source: Legit.ng