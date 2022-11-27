Famous Nightlife king Obi Cubana joins a few privileged Nigerian elites that have been recognised with an honourary doctorate

The honourary doctorate in Business Administration was awarded to the billionaire hospitality entrepreneur by the Enugu state university

The governor of Enugu state, Lawrence Ifeanyi Uguwanyi, was also present at the coronation as Obi Cubana joins an elite few within the society bestowed with the esteemed honour

Famous nightlife king Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, recently trended online as he became a doctorate holder in Business Administration.

The serial businessman was awarded the doctorate on Saturday, November 26, 2022, by the Enugu state university. The Enugu state governor, Lawrence Ifeanyi Uguwanyi, was present to personally hand over the certificate of honour to the Obi Cubana.

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana gets honoured with a doctorate degree from Enugu state university. Photo credit:@obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obinna Iyiegbu owns a series of nightclubs and hotels, Don Pablo and Cubana clubs both in Lagos, Abuja, Anambra, Imo and Enugu state.

He is regarded as one of the richest Nigerians under the age of 40. He has now added a new feat to his illustrious career and will now be addressed as Dr Obinna Iyiegbu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Obi Cubana's post celebrating getting honoured with a doctorate degree by Enugu state university:

See how netizens reacted to Obi Cubana's post getting awarded a doctorate degree:

@brodashaggi:

"Congratulations Boss!!"

@lush_eby:

"Dr Okpataozueora 1!"

@iam_emoney1:

"Dr nwannem congratulations Dr E be mu."

@dubby_gustavo:

"We just hv to manage the doctorate cos what you deserve is a professor in Business administration…❤️ Dr Obinna Iyiegbu."

@jnrpope:

"Congratulations Dr Okpataozueora 1."

@abutexfoodequipment:

"Congratulations sir, chiarman, leader & DR OBI"

@kenerics:

"Big congratulations Doc Okpataozuora More Milestones."

@jeffbankz:

"Big congratulations Odogwu."

@prettymikeoflagos:

"Congratulations."

@uchennannanna:

"Congratulations Dr Okpataozueora 1."

@amobigod:

"Na wa oh! No be this same Business Admin wey i dey for this same ESUT? I no see you for school for once oh. Anyways congratulations Chief oya come show your department people love."

Billionaire Obi Cubana steps out in Scottish Kilt in trending new video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kilts may not be a Nigerian thing, but Obi Cubana's recent video shows that Nigerian men can pull off the look and effortlessly too!

The billionaire businessman took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself sporting an interesting look.

In the video, he is seen stepping out of a large building dressed in a green plaid pleated kilt which he paired with a tuxedo, white socks and some high-platform black leather shoes.

Source: Legit.ng