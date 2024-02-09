Former Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Dikko said Stanley Nwabali has always been a very good keeper

Former Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Dikko, said Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has always been on the radar of the national team.

Dikoo revealed that former coach Gernot Rohr watched and considered Nwabali for the national team while he was still playing in the Nigerian league.

According to The Punch, Dikko disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)

Explaining why Nwabali didn’t feature for the Super Eagles under Rohr, he wrote:

“I recalled in June 2019 during the NPFL Super Six in Lagos and he was on the books of Enyimba FC, we invited Gernot Rohr to watch him as a potential successor/competitor to Uzoho.

"Unfortunately, his club GM went to inform him that Rohr was around to check on him, thinking he was helping him. But that made him so jittery being a young keeper just getting into the groove but he has always been a very good keeper as he even made the NPFL Allstar team in 2022 for the Budweiser match with John Terry and Roberto Carlos and the home-based Super Eagles match with Mexico in USA.

“Anyway, God’s time is always the best and he has once again proved the talent available in the domestic game.”

