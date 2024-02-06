BBNaija Level Up winner Ilebaye’s mother, Mrs Emmanuel Odiniya, has joined the ‘Ofcos’ challenge on social media

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the older woman explained what it is like to be Ilebaye’s mother

The video raised a series of funny reactions from netizens who dropped their hot takes

BBNaija Level Up winner Ilebaye’s mother, Mrs Emannuel Odiniya, is making headlines after joining a viral social media challenge.

The older woman jumped on the ‘ofcos’ trend and shared a video of her version on her TikTok page.

Fans react as BBNaija star Ilebaye's mother joins 'ofcos' challenge. Photos: @ilebayeee, @mrsemmanuelodiniya / TikTok

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Gen Z Baddie’s mother revealed what it has been like to be Ilebaye’s mother, especially after her daughter won the BBNaija reality show.

Ilebaye’s mum wore a denim outfit and a pair of white sneakers as she jumped on the challenge. According to her, people expect her to represent the Gen Z gang because she is Ilebaye’s mother.

She also said that people expect her to send them money and also regard her as a celebrity because of her daughter’s status, among other things.

See the video below:

Reactions as Ilebaye’s mother joins ‘Ofcos’ challenge

Ilebaye’s mum’s take on the trending ‘Ofcos’ challenge was met with a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

melody__williams:

“Please can we stop with this challenge!! I don tire.”

boh_lade:

“No wonder……. She got her dress sense from you ma.”

the_yevva:

“Cringe.”

akwaugo001:

“I love this proud mother.”

christyfrancistender:

“Because I love Ilebaye I love her Mom too.”

peacella_npk:

“You are Ilebaye‘s Mum , please where is Ilebaye, cos I don’t understand again.”

seeplaceswithada:

“Na rich people dey go bbn.”

bri_zyyyy:

“That's a proud mother over there I loveeet.”

Seqeenat:

“I love her sense of humor .”

cheederahj:

“I enjoyed watching this.”

AJ’S consult1:

“The baddie’s Mum is definitely a baddie too ❤️❤️.. correct content.”

Esther Edem:

“How can I unwatch this .”

Ilebaye's mum thanks Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilebaye’s mother was filled with joy over her daughter’s BBNaija success.

Ilebaye won the highly coveted BBNaija All Stars prize on October 1, 2023, and social media was buzzing with excitement over it.

Shortly after the GenZ baddie won the N120 million grand prize, her mother, Mrs Emmanuel Odiniya, took to social media to kneel down and thank Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng