Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has turned a new age to the joy of her many fans

On February 7, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share snaps from her birthday celebration

Many fans were in awe of Omotola’s birthday photo and video as they gushed over her youthfulness despite her age

Famous Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently celebrated her 46th birthday in style to the joy of fans.

On her official Instagram page on February 7, 2024, the movie star announced her big day with a lovely photo and video.

In one video, Omotola was glammed up by her style team for her big day and gave different stunning poses for the camera.

In another snap, the movie star was dressed in a shimmery long dress embellished with several beautiful stones. She gave a power pose in the photo with her two hands on her hips while standing tall.

Omotola accompanied the photo with a caption where she reminisced about her life. She wrote:

“The race is not to the swift, Nor the battle to the strong, Nor bread to the wise, Nor riches to men of understanding, Nor favor to men of skill; But time and chance happen to them all. Thank you Lord for +1. ”

Fans celebrate Omotola’s 46th birthday

Omotola's birthday post was met with heartwarming comments from her fans and celebrity colleagues. A number of them also gushed over her good looks.

