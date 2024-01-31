A Nigerian man with an uncanny resemblance to actor Pete Edochie has gone viral on social media

The man who people have dubbed as the first son of the legendary actor revealed that the actor was his role model

Speaking further in a trending video, he expressed his genuine desire to meet his icon, Pete Edochie

A Nigerian man has shared his experience with people who always assume he was the first son of a Nollywood veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

The man, who looks more like the legendary actor than some of his biological sons, disclosed that he was from Benue state.

Man flaunts striking resemblance to Pete Edochie

In a video shared by @abemarislifestyle on TikTok, Edochie's doppelganger revealed that he first noticed their similarities when he posted a picture online.

According to him, people started pointing out their uncanny resemblance, and the name 'Pete Edochie's first son' was born.

He disclosed that he had just finished his Master's program at Benue State University and desired to meet with the ace actor.

The young man stated that Pete Edochie was his role model, and he would love to become a great actor and be featured in a movie alongside him.

He said:

“The truth is Pete Edichie has always been my role model. My dream is to meet in person and if possible go on set with him. Having acted in just one movie with him will be like a dream come true. If that should be the height of my career, I am very okay.”

Reactions trail video Pete Edochie's lookalike

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Ocheking Na Asiat said:

“You can only say you look like him but his first son is far older than you.”

LORD VALENTINE reacted:

“How sure are u? This is Pete Edochies son.”

FireTiger said:

“Where did Pete do NYSC? I wan check something.”

@tinaobajii reacted:

“Can religious people explain why people look alike?”

Ogirishi1 said:

“Just deepen your voice like him or yul and thank me later.”

Mummy B Collection said:

“He can be his son the away match he play when he was younger because what men cannot do does not exist.”

fatmatamoseray3 said:

“They need to do DNA test for they look alike too bad.”

DEAN BARIKA said:

“In Pete Active days he travel place to place.i believe a D N A is a most. Thank God another Odumodu have Emerge, congrats to u sir.”

Data connection said:

“Dude looks like Pete Edochi more than Pete Edochi himself.”

