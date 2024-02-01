Three women were successfully joined to their husband at a wedding which held same day in the middle belt region of Nigeria

Pictures from the Benue polygamous wedding have emerged on social media and got Nigerians talking

While some people commended the man on the wedding, others criticised the new wives and husband for doing such

Tersugh Aondona, a Nigerian man, has tied the knot with his three brides, Blessing, Nancy and Sulumshima on the same day.

The polygamous wedding was held in Benue on Wednesday, January 31 at Lante Kukwagh Comprehensive Secondary School, Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area.

Tersugh married three women at the same time. Photo Credit: @mazitundeednut

Legit.ng gathered that the wedding celebration started at 6:00 pm till dawn. Celebrating the new couple, influencer Tunde Ednut shared pictures and a video from their wedding on Instagram.

"Congratulations my guy," Tunde felicitated with Tersugh.

Congratulatory messages and criticisms have trailed pictures and a video from the Benue wedding.

Nigerians react to the Benue wedding

irishsommy said:

"Na why Tinubu no go ever believe una. For this economy na em person carry bill full house."

zevigins said:

"In this hard economy? Where these guys dey see money to marry three wives at the same time?"

soundboy_royal said:

"Marriage held at night, physically na marriage but spiritually na burial."

1x_top_bouy said:

"If one stress u go to the second if that one stress you u go to the third if she stress you too you go to 4th 5th 6th and 7th nah mumu dey put one woman for head."

henscorpltd said:

"In his mind now he will be feeling like one bahd guy, wait till GbasGbos finish you."

sloane__vibez said:

"Man of the year award goes to you."

olastonebridge_101 said:

"My kind Man... nah all these priest turn the whole world upside down already. If all these Pastor had preach or explain the word of GOD by ISAIHA to MARRY 7Wifes better just as the Muslim preaches Four 4 wife's. Walai we won't have problem in polygamy home."

glory_ogbodo said:

"Even Bible talk am say on the last day five women go clingy to one man."

Wedding IV of Tersugh Aondona trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tersugh's wedding IV had become a hot topic online after surfaced.

Facebook user 'Felicity talks and more' shared the polygamous couple's wedding IV, adding that men seemed to be reducing in numbers. The Facebook user wrote:

"E Be like say men no Dey again ooo!

"A Nigerian man identified as Mr. Tersugh Aondona, AKA Aterry-Baba, is set to marry three women on the same day in Benue State."

