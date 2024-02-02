Many Nigerians have been praising the girl who behaves like an AI robot and praying for her to succeed exceptionally because of her talent

In a new video, the girl was seen talking to someone on the phone and exhibiting her peculiar robot-like behaviour and mannerisms

Netizens say 2024 is Jadro Lita's year of success and that they expect her to do great things, such as buying a car or house in Lekki

Many Nigerians are expecting Jadro Lita, the girl who behaves like an AI robot, to succeed as they continue to admire her talents.

In a new video that has gone viral, Jadro Lita was seen speaking on the phone with someone, and she was in her best elements.

Jadro Lita has continued to impress Nigerians with her talent. Photo credit: Instagram/Jadro Lita.

She was on a video call, but the voice from the other end was not heard. However, she showed off her usual robotic moves.

The AI girl was saying on the phone that she wanted dollars and not any other currency. At a point, she stood up and waved to the camera in a way that thrilled her fans.

Her exceptional talent has prompted predictions of success for her as Gani Jonathan, who reposted the video on X, said Jadro Lita could buy a house in Lekki or an expensive GLK car.

Gani wrote:

"This AI girl go soon buy GLK and house for Lekki, na she get 2024."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jadro Lita's new video

@Momzyy55 said:

"She is too talented."

@eneowokene said:

"My own na say she fine carelessly."

@liadaksy remarked:

"Lols, I can’t stand this stuff but she’s good at what she does."

@Ayorind18249781 said:

"Na their way be that. Before April she go launch benz and 300m for Lekki and Hermes bag."

@sador219 said:

"After taking over TikTok.. she’s now everywhere."

Jadro Lita doing her makeup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian lady who talks and behaves like an AI robot appeared in a video shared by her makeup artist.

In the video, Jadro Lita was being transformed by the makeup artist, who ensured she looked like a robot.

After the makeup session, Jadro Lita looked incredibly different, as her face resembled a cartoon character's.

