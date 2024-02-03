Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has matched a 44-year record by securing his fourth consecutive clean sheet in Nigeria's 1-0 quarter-finals victory over Angola at the AFCON 2023

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has equalled a 44-year record after keeping another clean sheet in Nigeria’s 1-0 quarter-finals win over Angola at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles beat the Palancas Negras on Friday, February 2, to progress to the semi-finals of the continental football tournament.

Stanley Nwabali has equalled a 44-year record by securing his fourth clean sheet in Nigeria's 1-0 quarter-finals victory over Angola at the AFCON 2023.

Source: Getty Images

Nwabali equals Ogedegbe's record

After keeping another clean sheet against the Angolans, the 27-year-old became the first Super Eagles goalkeeper to keep four consecutive clean sheets in a major tourney in 44 years, surpassing Alloy Agu’s three games in a row in 1990.

The last goalkeeper to keep four consecutive clean sheets in a tournament in the Super Eagles jersey was Best Ogedegbe in 1980 when the team won their first continental title.

The late shot-stopper kept two consecutive clean sheets against Ivory Coast and Egypt in the group stage and conceded once in their 3-1 win over Tanzania, Punch reported.

Ogedegbe kept another clean sheet against Morocco in the semi-finals before another 3-0 win over Algeria in the final.

Legit.ng notes that Nwabali conceded a goal in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea. He kept clean sheets against Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon and Angola.

Nigerians react

Dunkwu Chris said on Facebook:

"Wonderful performance by the goalkeeper and the entire Super Eagles team. Congratulations. More wins!"

Adejuwon Adebayo said:

"A good goalkeeper indeed. His emergence in this competition has given Nigerians peace of mind. Confident, composed and calculative. He stood solidly yesterday between the Angolans and victory. His discovery is a complete turnaround for Super Eagle's goalkeeping troubles since the exit of 'Wonder Keeper Enyeama'. May God uphold him."

Uzoka Stanley said:

"It was yesterday I truly confirmed that he is good because, in the previous games, he was never tested. But in yesterday's game, he was tested numerous times, and he came out with an outstanding performance. So he is good to go."

Adebisi Matthew Adewale said:

"Nwabali has great potential of becoming the best Goalkeeper of all time. He is calculative, coolheaded and passionate in his display of outstanding goalkeeping skills on the pitch of play."

