One of the shining lights for the Super Eagles at the ongoing AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire is the new Super Eagles' number-one goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali

However, during the Round of 16 match against Cameroon, he was badly injured and has been touted to be out of the squad which will play Angola on Friday, February 2nd, 2023

Some clips emerging from the Super Eagles camp that show Nwabali back in training have got people talking online

The recent performance of the Nigerian football national team at the ongoing African Cup of Nations has stirred many reactions online and within the country.

Young Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been quite a revelation at the competition, with outstanding performances in his last four games at the AFCON.

Reactions as video of Nwabali returning to training lifts hope amongst Nigerians ahead of Angola match.

Source: Instagram

However, the joy many get from watching Stanley Nwabali on goal for the Super Eagles was recently bashed.

In the Super Eagles' last game in the Round of 16, Nwabali picked up a knee injury after a Cameroonian player crashed into him while in the air trying to claim a cross.

The incident was the only dark spot in what was a beautiful performance from the Super Eagles on Saturday night, January 26 2024.

Video of Nwabali back in training stirs hope

Many Nigerians have been praying for the goalkeeper's return, in fear that the second goalie, Francis Uzoho, isn't good enough.

However, a recent clip of Nwabali back in training has stirred hope amongst many that he would be back, keeping the goal safe for the Super Eagles against Angola in the quarter-final.

Watch video of Nwabali back in training below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that the trending clip stirred online:

@boychase_2:

"Thank God."

@djchrisrocka:

"We Need Him ooo."

@forbs_zhilah:

"Let’s borrow Onana."

@therealtejumorelar007:

"No be by all this one oo."

@hy2bearded:

"Doesn't look sharp and I'm scared."

@akstunner_1:

"Hmm.... this is my greatest fear for this squad na injury o."

