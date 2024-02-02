A Caucasian social media user garnered attention online with a video of himself enthusiastically singing Nigerian singer Davido's song

A Caucasian elderly man has gained attention on social media after sharing a video of himself singing the 2014 hit track by Nigerian singer Davido.

White man sings to Davido's Aye at O2 Arena. Credit: @birovr, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video titled "My voice dey crack," the man was seen shouting and singing the song 'Aye' while the Nigerian musician entertained thousands of fans during his recent London show.

The man remarked that the DMW boss' music makes him really happy.

The 2014 banger was among the songs that gave Davido International recognition. AYE was the 4th official stand alone song ahead of his sophomore album A Good Time.

Aye was produced by T-Spize. The song's music video was directed by Clarence Peters.

See the video below

Source: Legit.ng