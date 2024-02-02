The performances of the Super Eagles at the ongoing African Cup of Nations seem to have caught the attention of the competition organising committee

According to a report made by Nigerian sports outlet Brilla FM, eight Super Eagles players were recently picked randomly for dope testing

It was also revealed that the Super Eagles' main man, Victor Osimhen, was tested twice for doping by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

The performances of the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the ongoing African Nations Cup in Cote d'Ivoire have stirred the inquisitive eyes of the CAF.

According to recent reports shared online by Nigerian sports outlet Brilla FM, eight Super Eagles players were recently picked randomly by CAF's anti-doping body for testing.

Eight Super Eagles players, including Victor Osimhen, were tested by CAF for doping. Photo credit: @ng_supereagles/@victorosimhen

Source: Instagram

Unlike others, the viral report noted that Super Eagles' striker Victor Osimhen has been tested twice on suspicion of playing under inducement.

Instruction to test Eagles players came from CAF

According to Brilla Sports, the order for Super Eagles players to be tested for doping came from CAF.

It was noted that order for the anti-doping test came directly from CAF HQ. This is coming after the splendid performance of the Super Eagles in their Round of 16 match against Cameroon.

Report also has it that Osimhen was also tested after the game against Cote d'Ivoire.

Read the report made by Brilla Sports below:

Nigerians react as 8 Eagles players get tested

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral report:

@nuelphilips:

"They should come and test our president."

@dayoogedengbe:

"After today’s match, they will have to test the whole squad, including the coach sef, make them no worry."

@p3rky.mal_:

"Admin abeg open audio for this comment section, hé get wetin I wan ask CAF wey I no fit type."

@olawalesgram:

"After today’s match, they might have to test the entire country, including you that’s reading this comment."

@mlhandy:

"Calvin bassey will definitely be tested."

@jofualagba:

"Are they testing teams of other countries as well?"

@chijioke_duru1:

"Angola go feel am today I swear."

@theofficial_chika:

"Aina will be tested ....why Dem no kuku test our president and naira."

@ololajulo_theo:

"They're scared of something."

@_p_swagz_:

"I hope say no be only Nigerians."

@femi_ajetunmobi:

"Come and test our currency too."

Super Eagles Goalkeeper Nwabali Returns to Training

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video that emerged online some days ago which showed the moment injured Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali returned to the Super Eagles camp.

Nwabali had picked up a knee injury in the Eagles' round of 16 match against Cameroon.

Many Nigerians have since then been in apprehension ahead of the Super Eagles' quarter-final match against Angola.

Source: Legit.ng