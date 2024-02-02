Mr. Ibu's adopted daughter Jasmine is back to social media after she was allegedly arrested for holding onto her father's money

She shared lovely pictures to announce her arrival on the networking app and also made a video from the images

The actress taunted her fans by saying the comment section was open for judges and magistrates to react to her post

Jasmine, the adopted daughter of Nollywood actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu has announced her return to the social media space after her alleged arrest.

Legit.ng had reported that Jasmine and the actor's son were re-arrested by the actor's wife, Stella Marries. The pair were arrested over funds donated to the actor.

In a new post, Jasmine shared breathtaking pictures of herself. She also made a video from the images.

Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine shares lovely picture after alleged arrest. Photo credit @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Jasmine taunts her fans

In the caption of her post, the divorced lady called her fans, judges, and magistrates and said that her comments section was opened to their opinion as usual.

Lady Jasmine was wearing a navy blue dress with shining embellishment.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to Jasmine's post

Reactions have trailed the picture and video posted by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@bestiezinny:

"Na you fit us, but I love you sha."

@sweet_glo_nunez:

"Beautiful queen."

@_slymdee:

"Baby cry."

sandraossai0

"This is so fine."

@wizzyvictoria:

"My love, you look great."

@poshnany:

"Nne you lol beautiful don’t mind them."

@iphiesempire:

"U look pretty Sis."

@emeraldblaq:

"Finnie."

@jennifermichaeliabi:

"If person Don big pass u, there is nothing u can do ,ur comments can not stop the shine."

@lucyovioisa:

"Beautiful."

Jasmine appreciates Paul Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that Mr Ibu's adopted daughter Jasmine had made a post to thank singer Paul Okoye of P-Square for his help.

According to her, the music act was there for her family from the beginning and he didn't make noise about it.

She also appreciated all those who had reached out to her and her actor father. The actress praised Okoye for being a good person and not flaunting it on social media.

Source: Legit.ng