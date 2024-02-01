South Africa kicked out Morocco in the Round of 16 at the ongoing AFCON tournament

The Bafana Bafana won the match by a 2-0 scoreline thanks to goals from Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena

However, a viral clip showing the moment CAF on its TikTok page celebrated South Africa's first goal with Amapiano, a song by Asake, didn't go down well with the country's football fans

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire has continued to make headlines, with South Africa becoming the latest country to progress to the quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, South Africa, in a big twist, knocked out Morocco in the Round of 16 stage with a 2-0 win in San Pedro.

CAF celebrates South Africa's goal vs Morocco with Asake's Amapiano. Credit: @asakemusic @cafonline

CAF celebrates South Africa's first goal with Asake's Amapiano

In a post via its verified TikTok page, the football body posted South Africa’s first goal with Nigeria's singer Asake’s Amapiano song playing in the background.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) action didn't go well with South African football fans, who flooded the comment section to express their displeasure.

Below is a video screengrabbed from CAF's TikTok page, as well as South African comments

Following the reactions, CAF has since changed the song. Listen to the new song CAF posted below:

Nigerian netizens react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

LBGamestips:

"I agree with them. We would have commented the same if not worse if they used a Ghanaian song."

@mister_ade5:

"Maybe na Naija handler."

Mrklassiq_:

"Even CAF thinks Nigeria owns amapiano."

A_Jaybeatzz:

"When Davido said," na we get amapiano" they thought he was joking."

emoraski:

"CAF account handler na Nigeria, nothing you wan tell me Banter E pain them."

ChisomAzubuike6:

"I pray Nigeria and south Africa qualify."

