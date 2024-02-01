Tears poured down the cheeks of Morrocan fans as their star player, Achraf Hakimi, blew the opportunity to equalise against South Africa

Bafana Bafana was leading with a goal when Morroco was awarded a penalty in the 85th minute of the crucial knock-out stage

Morroco's African Cup of Nations dream ended as South Africa went on to net another goal, effectively sending the Atlas Lions home

Achraf Hakimi, Morroco's star player, blew a valuable chance that could have seen his team equalise against South Africa in the knock-out stage of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The moment was captured in a video shared by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on TikTok.

Had Hakimi scored, Morroco would have equalised against South Africa. Photo credit: TikTok/@cafonline and Getty Images/MB Media.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Hakimi, who also plays for Paris Saint-German, stepped up to take the responsibility, but it didn't work as planned.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana was leading with a goal, and Morroco got the chance to equalise in the 85th minute through a penalty at the ongoing AFCON.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was disappointing when the ball flew above the goalpost, and the team never recovered as South Africa's Bafana Bafana even netted another goal to extend their lead and end the dreams of the Atlas Lions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Achraf Hakimi misses penalty kick

@Amir Ami said:

"Where is Hakimi? He is crying in his car. Poor Hakimi."

@H.selma said:

"We have been happy with him many times, and he plays for his country from the heart, and we are not ungrateful. Thank you, Hakimi."

@princess said:

"Now everyone is hating on Morocco and Hakimi, but a few days ago, they were for Morocco. When we played against Tanzania or Congo, everyone was with us."

@bibich87 reacted:

"It is known that the best players miss their penalties. We love you Hakimi."

@kyorok999 said:

"It doesn't matter. Hakimi will always remain a great player."

@itfr said:

"The reaction of the Moroccan players is incredible. He comes to relieve Hakimi."

Man laments the high cost of internet data in Cote d'Ivoire

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who is in Cote d'Ivoire for the ongoing African Cup of Nations has lamented the high cost of internet data.

Pooja, who is a photographer, said he bought 15 gig data for 10,000 CFA, which amounted to N20,000.

Many Nigerians who saw the post on X expressed surprise that the CFA currency was stronger than the Nigerian Naira.

Source: Legit.ng