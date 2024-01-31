It is still not clear if Super Eagles' shot-stopper, Stanley Nwabali, will be fit for the team's game against Angola

However, in a post he made on X, Nwabali appreciated everyone who has checked on him as he recovers but was not specific

He was yanked off his feet during the team's match against the Teranga Lions of Cameroon, which Nigeria won with two goals

Stanley Nwabali Bobo, Supper Eagles' goalkeeper, has thanked those who checked on him over the injury suffered during Nigeria's match against Cameroon.

In a latest post he made on X, the shot-stopper was not specific on whether he would be fit for the Super Eagles' crucial round-of-eight tie against Angola.

Stanley Nwabali has impressed Nigerians at the AFCON.

Source: UGC

Nwabali said "unto the next one", in what appears to be an apparent reference to Nigeria's match against Angola on Friday.

He said:

"Thanks to everyone that checked up and showed disquiet in one way or the other at this strenuous time, I appreciate. We’re all human and anything is prone to happen. Onto the next one!."

Fans took to the comment section of the post to ask for further clarification on the state of his physical fitness.

See the post below:

Reactions to Stanley Nwabali's post

@holardamolar asked:

"Oga, are you fit or not? Wetin be this?"

@FrankWriter1 said:

"We're with you, Bobo. Agba keeper. We believe you."

@Hay_Jay27 commented:

"Automated. Nothing like onto the next one. Let’s know our faith. Are you coming or not?"

@therealdaddymo1 said:

"You go play against Angola abi you no go play against Angola? This one wey you dey quote parables which way oooo?"

@HopeRemy asked:

"Guy leave this English. Are you fit now or not? Are you playing on Friday or do we need to spend extra time in church praying?"

@Emperorpapillo said:

"Thanks champ, your assured performances have not gone unnoticed and are well appreciated."

